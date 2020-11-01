Premiering today, Montgomery County Public Schools introduces Social Distanced Television (SDTV), a county-wide program used to exhibit the work of students across public and private schools in the area. The content of the show will often reflect current topics and events while also providing students with an outlet and opportunity to display their work.
Laila Nickelson, one of the show's coordinators and editors from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, says that they work alongside news networks of other schools “so they can have a bigger audience outside of just their school.” SDTV will remain flexible on what is presented in the show to maintain the overall goal to “inform and entertain students with the work and content created by their neighboring schools.”
In hopes of containing the coronavirus, the name of the show may be changed to Student Directed Television rather than Social Distanced Television, but for now the focus is on presenting students who are staying at home with student directed content.
Any MCPS students who are interested, would like to get involved, and/or would like more information may contact Laila Nickelson at laila.s.nickelson@gmail.com or the show’s supervisor, Mr. Lopilato, at david_lopilato@mcpsmd.org. You can view the first episode of Social Distanced Television here: https://youtu.be/JMDpndqjCIY

