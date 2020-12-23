Rockville, MD (20850)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 33F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.