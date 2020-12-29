MARYLAND
-- Wednesday, December 23rd,
the Maryland Democratic Party released the following statement after Senator Mike Miller announced his resignation from the Maryland State Senate:
“Senator Mike Miller is a titan of Maryland. In his five decades of service to our state -- including 33 as Senate President -- he fought for everyday Marylanders, improving the lives of so many through progressive, yet always pragmatic, policies. We wish Senator Miller good health going forward, and hope he enjoys his well-earned retirement. The people of Maryland are forever indebted for his service.”
