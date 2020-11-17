Rockville, MD (20850)

Today

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 31F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 31F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.