BETHESDA, MD-- On Friday, September 18, 2020, Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, died in her Washington, D.C. home from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by family during this time.
As a young lawyer, Justice Ginsburg litigated and won many sex discrimination cases as a notorious advocate for women’s rights. On June 14, 1993, Ginsburg accepted President Bill Clinton’s nomination to the Supreme Court and took her seat on August 10, 1993. She made monumental strides in pressing social issues such as abortion rights, health care, same-sex marriage, voting rights, and immigration.
But throughout her lifetime, Justice Ginsburg had faced a long battle with cancer. According to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, she had been treated for pancreatic, lung, and colon cancer over the past two decades which had all been discovered accidentally. In 1999, doctors discovered Ginsburg had colon cancer while she was being treated for an abdominal infection. In 2009, she had a routine check-up and discovered the first trace of pancreatic cancer. In 2018, the justice discovered she had lung cancer after visiting the hospital after falling in her Supreme Court office.
Many were relieved when she announced that she was cancer free in January of last year, but unfortunately this July the pancreatic cancer that was initially believed to have left, came back strongly and complications of it caused her death this September.
Justice Ginsburg’s death came as a shock for many who are now speculating whether President Trump will quickly fill her seat (going against her dying wish), and more notably who he will fill that seat with.
Provided by the BCC Tattler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.