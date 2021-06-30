The bottom line is that nuclear power is not carbon free – that the “nuclear cycle” of uranium mining, enrichment, enrichment, and so on, makes a “substantial contribution to global warming,” as explains Michel Lee, chair of the Council on Intelligent Energy & Conservation Policy, in this article by me in Extra! Moreover, nuclear power plants themselves emit Carbon-14 – not only carbon but radioactive carbon, as notes the article below by me in Independent Australia. And if a half-hour TV program might be effective, here is a TV program I did “The Hoax That Nuclear Power Is Green” which also takes on the myth that nuclear power is carbon-free.
"Money is the Real Green Power" https://fair.org/home/money-is-the-real-green-power/
"Nuclear power: A gargantuan threat" https://independentaustralia.net/environment/environment-display/nuclear-power-a-gargantuan-threat,14372
“The Hoax that Nuclear Power is Green” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OGpTiPVrvM&t=3s
