Annapolis, MD - Today, I received a letter of resignation from Senator President Emeritus Miller. Over the last year, my relationship with Senator Miller has evolved in ways that I will be forever grateful, and I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to rely regularly on his experience and guidance. I am both saddened that he is unable to continue serving the people of the 27th District due to his illness, but honored to be able to celebrate his historic legacy of service to the people of Maryland over these last 50 years. I know how difficult a decision this has been for him to make, yet I also know that it is one based off the interests of his constituents and the people of Maryland, the quintessential trait of Senator Miller.
Every Marylander, and every Senator for the last 50 years, has been deeply affected by Mike’s leadership and commitment to bettering the lives and opportunities of others. In my first nine years as Senator, I observed how Mike as Senate President had a unique ability to bring people together to solve problems, despite the controversy or intensity of difference. His example of leadership and statesmanship has and will continue to serve as a model for public servants in Maryland for years to come.
