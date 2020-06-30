orsted  deepwater wind is replacing cable at its block island wind farm.They are the developer of the  shipjack wind  farm.The lease area for  shipjack originally was  going to have  8 megawatt turbines. they  now  propose  12 megawatt  turbines.The  long island wind farms can be farther from shore  than those in maryland according to maryland law.While we are for clean energy we want it to be  affordable for all ratepayers and  be built correctly the  first  time.The maryland  public service  commission held hearings  june 4 and 5.No final decision has been made

