orsted deepwater wind is replacing cable at its block island wind farm.They are the developer of the shipjack wind farm.The lease area for shipjack originally was going to have 8 megawatt turbines. they now propose 12 megawatt turbines.The long island wind farms can be farther from shore than those in maryland according to maryland law.While we are for clean energy we want it to be affordable for all ratepayers and be built correctly the first time.The maryland public service commission held hearings june 4 and 5.No final decision has been made
featured
we are concerned about the proposed shipjack wind farm off ocean city
-
- Updated
- 0
A must see presentation on the rich history of the Montgomery County Sentinel, all 164 years of it, at the January 25th Montgomery County Historical Society Conference.
Latest News
- teens helpimg seniors delivers food to seniors across the us and canada
- we are concerned about the proposed shipjack wind farm off ocean city
- watch gaithersburg book festival june 24 at 7pm on you tube for a discussion entitled how diverse stories can open minds and change the world
- bethesda film fest selected films available until june 25 when filmaker s discusssion takes place at bethesda,org
- see the montgomery county sentinel historical society presentation
- Gothic series ‘Dark Shadows’ finds light in audio form
- Puppet Co. leadership announce their retirement
- Round House Theatre adds an American blend to ‘Spring Awakening’
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Must Read
(BPT) - At a time when you may be craving comfort food more than ever, specialty cheeses make it easy to bring a little more indulgence — and …
- By Sentinelnews
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.