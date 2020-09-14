Philippe Cassagnol Latortue
Philippe Cassagnol Latortue, 73, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence in Rockville, MD. Philippe was born in Haiti and immigrated to the US in 1962. He was the only son of the late Maurice Latortue and the late Alida (Cassagnol) Latortue. Philippe graduated from Howard University. He had several business ventures over the course of his lifetime, including teaching Motivational and Entrepreneurial Courses to inmates, writing a history book on Haiti's Army fighting for the US, and owning a multimillion dollar computer business. He leaves behind son, Kwami Latortue (Megan) of Meridian, ID; daughter Nia Dressler (Kenneth) of Greenville, SC; and five grandchildren: Brandon, Adalyn, Stephen, Rhys, and Alan. He is also survived by a host of family members including his uncle, Raymond Cassagnol, a Tuskegee Airman. It was his wish to spend eternity among the seas, so his ashes will be spread in the ocean at a later date.
