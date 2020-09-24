I feel a profound personal loss with Cokie's passing. I have known her since she was about three or four years old and her older sister Barbara was in the third grade. In their younger years they attended the Rosary, the Sacred Heart School in New Orleans, for half the year and Stone Ridge for the other half of the year. Not surprisingly, Cokie stood out in her class, consistently taking top honors. After graduating from Stone Ridge she moved on to Wellesley College, but never forgot her friends and classmates, and never lost touch with Stone Ridge. When asked to serve on the Board of Trustees in (date?) she graciously accepted the invitation, then rolled up her sleeves and went to work with love, support and enthusiasm. It was great fun to have an old friend on the Board. When her career first began to take off, she said to me one day, "Now that I am in a public position and something of a celebrity, you need to make use of me." And so we did. And what a gift she was! I shall miss my friend.
Remembering Cokie Roberts One Year After Her Passing by Sister Anne
- By Anne Dyer
-
- Updated
- 0
A must see presentation on the rich history of the Montgomery County Sentinel, all 164 years of it, at the January 25th Montgomery County Historical Society Conference.
Latest News
- Bnai Tzedek is Collecting Through Yom Kippur for Shepherd's Table
- Bnai Israel Congregation is Collecting Food for Manna Food Center From its Members
- FORE. GGCC Holds 30th Annual Business Golf Classic
- Former Sentinel Reporter Hank Plante Featured In This Film
- While We Commemorate The Anniversary Of The March On Washington We Remember Our Late Publisher Dr. Bernard Kapiloff And Remain Committed To Holding Up The Principles He Held Dear
- Service For Roy Lester To Be Held In Fall
- La Tur Is A Delicacy To Be Treasured And Savored
- B-CC Grad Leo Kelly Wins Television Academy Internship
Most Popular
Articles
- Nine Districts for MoCo
- Obituary – Philippe Cassagnol Latortue
- Obituary – Jonathan David Hoopingarner
- Rape Culture In The NFL: A Systemic Matter
- Four Social Justice Words in Education: The School to Prison Pipeline
- Remembering Cokie Roberts One Year After Her Passing by Sister Anne
- UMD workers are essential. The campus community must fight for them.
- FORE. GGCC Holds 30th Annual Business Golf Classic
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Must Read
- Updated
(BPT) - At a time when you may be craving comfort food more than ever, specialty cheeses make it easy to bring a little more indulgence — and …
- By Paul K. Schwartz
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.