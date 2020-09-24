Cokie Roberts

I feel a profound personal loss with Cokie's passing. I have known her since she was about three or four years old and her older sister Barbara was in the third grade. In their younger years they attended the Rosary, the Sacred Heart School in New Orleans, for half the year and Stone Ridge for the other half of the year. Not surprisingly, Cokie stood out in her class, consistently taking top honors. After graduating from Stone Ridge she moved on to Wellesley College, but never forgot her friends and classmates, and never lost touch with Stone Ridge. When asked to serve on the Board of Trustees in (date?) she graciously accepted the invitation, then rolled up her sleeves and went to work with love, support and enthusiasm. It was great fun to have an old friend on the Board. When her career first began to take off, she said to me one day, "Now that I am in a public position and something of a celebrity, you need to make use of me." And so we did. And what a gift she was! I shall miss my friend.

