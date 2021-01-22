“Getting students back in school is our main priority as well, but we need to take the health and safety of both educators and students into consideration first. In good conscience, we cannot send folks back into school buildings without ensuring that all necessary safety protocols are in place. These protocols include adequate HVAC in buildings, PPE and social distancing requirements of students, and special consideration of ESOL, Special Education, and 12-month employees. As much as we are concerned about learning loss in the interim, we are more concerned about the loss of life.”
MCEA is one of the largest local affiliates of the National Education Association (NEA). We are more than 14,000 classroom teachers, counselors, speech pathologists, media specialists, and other non-supervisory certified educators in the Montgomery County (Maryland) Public Schools system. We are a vital leader in efforts to build a new kind of educator’s union that responds to the needs of today’s students and educators.
