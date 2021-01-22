Windows shattering, doors being broken and guns being drawn. Those were the common themes from the Capitol protest. On Jan 6. President Donald Trump incited extreme danger on American democracy by calling for his supporters to charge the Capitol and try to change the “skewed” election results.
Trump, who had the support of the Republicans throughout his term, hurt the American people in a way no one else could. “This will damage our republic forever,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
Before, McConnell had strongly supported the president and had voted with him on policies, however this week he has said he may vote for impeachment. This quick turn of feelings is attributed to the carelessness and unempathetic nature of Trump.
Ever since McConnell has publicly denounced Trump and his efforts to change the election results, other Republicans have joined Biden’s side. In an impeachment vote on Jan. 13, 10 Congressional Republicans voted to impeach the president. This is the second time he has been impeached, but the mood of the country has drastically changed, as in that first vote zero Republicans voted for impeachment and three Democrats voted nay as well. According to PBS, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said “There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath of office.”
There are indications that the GOP is fed up with the inconsistency of the President and would like to move onto a new campaign. This is a huge statement, as it shows that the president not only failed to keep the American public happy, but also lost the support of his own political party. This is the “greatest betrayal” in American History, Rep. Liz Cheney said in an interview with NPR.
Trump has not only lost his party and his presidency he has also lost the media. Fox News, a network that has typically supported Trump, ripped him apart for the riots, posting stories about the danger he has caused and even referencing his inability to lead.
“We love you,” Trump declared to the riot protestors after seeing their ultimate damage and their disrespect for this country and law enforcement. Among the rioters were the Proud Boys, who are a neo-fascist political organization, as well as a man who had a shirt that read “Camp Auschwitz.” These three words will never be forgotten by the American people, as Trump called peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors “thugs” but told the Proud Boys that he loves them and supports them.The best step toward a better America is to remember these moments, and try to keep pushing forward. It is time to move onto a new campaign and try to understand differences and close the divide that is currently haunting the United States. Democrat or Republican, the goal is to unite. We need to move forward as a nation, but this event will live as a reminder of what we should keep far away from.
Reprinted from the Wootton Common Sense
