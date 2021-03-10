To the Editor:
Structural democratic reform must be at the absolute top of this administration's 100-day agenda. There is no graver threat to our nation -- and to our planet -- than the anti-democratic policies restricting and impeding the voting rights of millions of Americans.
The only path forward is to pass the For the People Act.
The For the People Act is a bold piece of legislation that would strengthen our democracy for generations to come. The law would dismantle numerous barriers to voting and representation, like gerrymandering, racist voter ID laws, unnecessary hurdles to registration, and felony disenfranchisement, adding millions of new voters to the rolls. It would also reduce the influence of big money in our politics by enacting limits on donations from lobbyists and increasing the power of campaign contributions from Americans by enacting a small-donor matching program.
Without this much-needed reform, our political system will never be truly democratic or fully representative, meaning our government will continue to work only for the privileged few.
We only have one chance to do this right. We only have two years of united government in which to set our country on the right path. We must build a better system for all Americans -- which is why I’m urging Congress to pass the For the People Act.
Sincerely,
Adam Barton
Rockville, Maryland
