Rockville, MD (20850)

Today

Variably cloudy with some snow showers early. Steady rain or freezing rain developing overnight. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with some snow showers early. Steady rain or freezing rain developing overnight. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.