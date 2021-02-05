Rockville, MD (20850)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.