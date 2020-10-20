To the editor,
On behalf of Animal Wellness Action (AWA), I am proud to announce the endorsement of Representative Jamie Raskin for Congress in Maryland’s 8th District. After graduating high school this spring, I chose to take a gap year and use my voice to advocate for animal welfare issues, learning how politics impact the lives of animals throughout the country and working with AWA.
I have been an animal lover my whole life, with a special love of horses. I care for my own horse and train at Meadowbrook Stables in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and compete in the region. While I am bonded to the horses I work with, I know there’s more at stake for animals than just the personal interactions each of us has with animals in our lives.
As a society, we must have basic rules when it comes to our treatment of animals – animal cruelty laws, restrictions on inhumane confinement of animals on factory farms, a halt to the trade in bear parts or shark fins, prohibitions on horse slaughter for human consumption or the injuring of walking horses to exaggerate their gait, and so on.
Based on a perfect voting record on animal welfare issues that have come up in Congress, as well as cosponsoring of other measures building momentum, Jamie Raskin deserves our support. If you care about animals, Raskin is the clear person and deserves your vote. See all endorsements at www.animalwellnessaction.org.
Zoe Meyer
Policy Advisor
Animal Wellness Action
