“I learned valuable professional lessons from my superiors and my peers, such as its staff photographer, Andy Schneider, who later went into reporting and won two Pulitzer Prizes at the Pittsburgh Press. When I resigned to take a reporting job on Capitol Hill, I created a staff vacancy that was quickly filled by The Sentinel’s greatest hire ever—a very hungry reporter named Bob Woodward.
“All of us at The Sentinel in the ‘70s were grateful to Leonard and Bernard Kapiloff for fostering excellence at their small but distinguished suburban weekly—a legacy that continues today.”
Knight Kiplinger
Editor in Chief, The Kiplinger Letter, Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, and Kiplinger.com
