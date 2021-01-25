The following statement is attributable to Jaime Contreras, Vice President of 32BJ SEIU, the largest property service workers union in the country, representing a majority immigrant essential workforce with over 175,000 members in 11 states, including over 20,000 in the D.C. area and Baltimore, MD:
“All of us at 32BJ are greatly encouraged that Joe Biden has followed through on his stirring words of unity in his inaugural address by taking immediate action on immigration. It is an issue that we feel deeply as one of the largest majority-immigrant unions in the nation and that must be addressed front and center in our work toward creating a more perfect union.
“The executive orders that President Biden signed today will end the bigotry of the Muslim ban, include all residents in the census count, and stop the senseless targeting of all undocumented immigrants for deportation. Even more important, the immigration reform legislation that the president is advancing finally offers a solution to all those living in the shadows under our broken immigration system. That includes not only undocumented immigrants, but also millions of DACA recipients and those living with Temporary Protected Status, a group that includes some five thousand members of 32BJ. We must continue to advocate for the passage of this legislation and the reversal of a slew of anti-immigrant actions by the former administration. As President Biden said, actions must follow words, and we are ready to do all we can to realize a better America.
With more than 175,000 members in 11 states, including over 20,000 in the D.C. area and Baltimore, MD, 32BJ SEIU is the largest property service workers union in the country.
