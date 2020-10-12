During the recent Vice Presidential debate, Mike Pence was relentless in asking Kamala Harris if the Democrats plan to pack the Supreme Court if they win on November 3rd.
Quite appropriately, Senator Harris resisted falling into that rabbit hole and refused to answer his question. She knew that to do so would have served to hand the Republicans the distraction they always seem to seek. Both former Vice President Biden and Senator Harris have also been pressured to provide a list of their Supreme Court candidates.
The issue, of course, is not a comparison of Democrat Supreme Court candidates versus Republican Supreme Court candidates. That discussion would have been more than appropriate if the Republicans hadn't already made their selection. But they did. That changed the discussion from who the nominee should be to one on the manner in which the Republican nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, was selected.
The Republicans had previously been adamant that a president should not fill a Supreme Court vacancy in the year leading up to the next presidential election. They used this argument, as you will all recall, to block Barack Obama's selection of Merrick Garland to the court to fill the vacancy created with the death of Antonin Scalia. Mitch McConnell refused to even bring that nomination to the Senate floor for debate and a vote.
That created rule is now referred to as the McConnell rule. It is noted that no such rule appears anywhere in the Constitution. The Constitution is clear on the process and authority to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution grants the president the authority to nominate a justice with the Senate having the responsibility for “advice and consent”. Nowhere does the Constitution limit that presidential authority to within the first three years of a president's term of office.
However, the so-called McConnell rule was applied to Merrick Garland whose nomination by President Obama was made several months in advance of the 2016 election. That is why the Republican hypocrisy was so overwhelming when they discarded their own rule to push the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett a mere week or two before the 2020 presidential election.
Their claim now is that McConnell's own rule, nowhere to be found in the Constitution, only applies if the Senate majority is of a different political party than that of the president. That, ladies and gentlemen, does not quite pass any smell test and, I might add, is also nowhere to be found in the Constitution. Politics at its most pathetic.
So when Pence posed that question to Senator Harris about Democrat intentions regarding packing the Supreme Court with additional justices if they were to take control of both the White House and the Senate, she was correct to not let the focus shift from the Republican tactic to steal yet another Supreme Court seat.
Just as the McConnell rule or any bastardization of it is nowhere to be found in the Constitution, neither does the Constitution state how many justices are to sit on the Supreme Court bench nor does it state for how long a justice is to serve.
The unethical practices of Mitch McConnell and his Republican caucus regarding the Supreme Court more than justifies an all bets are off approach by Democrats if they win on November 3rd the opportunity to legislate the much needed changes to the Supreme Court.
A six to three majority of conservative justices on the Supreme Court will effectively hold a 21st century society captive to a 19th century mentality on such critical issues as universal health care, common sense gun reform, a woman's right to choose, equal rights for all, campaign finance reform,
and voting rights protections. These will all be jeopardized for generations to come if Democrats do not take strong actions.
So, yes, the cheating by Republicans will necessitate seizing the opportunity to give serious consideration to term limits for Supreme Court justices, adding additional justices to the current nine, and, in order to get this done, eliminate the filibuster to allow passage of this much needed legislation with a simple majority vote of 50 senators instead of the filibuster proof 60 senators.
Yes, I know, that would mean that Republicans would have the opportunity to take the same steps if and when they were to ever regain the White House and Senate, BUT that is then and this current crisis on the Supreme Court is NOW!
