“The purpose of a democratic government is to provide for the common good.” It is a sentence I begin with as an introduction to our government unit, at the beginning of the first quarter each school year. This year I struggled to finish that sentence. What does that look like in the year 2020? Does it mean re-open school buildings in an effort to reduce the educational equity gap? Or does providing for the common good mean distance learning is what is best during a pandemic that has already taken 480,000 American lives. And infected over 2 million American children.
During last summer the former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said “only” .02% of kids are likely to die when they are infected with the coronavirus. That is 14,740 children. What our government leaders should be saying is one unnecessary loss of life, is too many.
Providing for the common good means that sometimes our freedoms must be curtailed (at least temporarily) to support the good of society. We make unconscious decisions for the common good every day. We obey the speed limit. We do not bring weapons onto an airplane. We pay taxes to support our fellow citizens. During a pandemic most of my fellow Maryland residents have supported the common good without hesitation. They social distance when in line at the pharmacy and wear masks when inside a grocery store.
However, that capacity to support the common good seems have reached a limit from some with regard to insisting that Montgomery County Public School system reopen on-site learning. The calls to re-open have produced discussions of liberty, equity gaps, and children’s mental health. Would our children experience trauma as a result of being placed inside a building which may conducive to the rapid spread of the coronavirus? What about guilt for passing the virus onto a loved one?
As educators and parents, we have to accept the premise that we both want all of the those things. But the metics, the science, the high number Montgomery County persons in groups 1A and 1B who have yet to be vaccinated; those numbers do not lie. They tell the truth of a pandemic that is still locally infecting 1,566 residents a day in Montgomery County. Scientists have warned of an increasing number of deadly and contagious variants, already in the United States that are spreading in Montgomery County.
But these are not just numbers. We love our colleagues and students, and it is unbearable to think about one being on a ventilator when virtual teaching is a preventable solution. Because that is what is at stake.
Hundreds of educators have already died of Covid-19. History will have its eyes on the leadership's decisions with regard to how well we prevented loss of lives during this time. I do not think leaders who supported methods to prevent in-person gatherings and protect our health, will be regarded in the future with anything less than pure altruism.
Lynne Harris stated at the January Board Meeting that there is “irreversible learning loss.” As an educator; learning is never irreversible. We meet students where they are at each school year. We teach them to read a new language, create paintings using graphic design software, solve a quadratic equation, and inspire them to believe in themselves and their own abilities. I believe that our students are learning now during virtual leaching, and will continue to build on that knowledge and the new skills they have acquired next school year.
Parents have stated there is a “pushback on returning in-person.” The only pushback has been from the pandemic and the deficit of mitigation efforts. Educators consistency and commitment to teaching has remained strong. The Board of Education discusses the metrics at each meeting. At times they seem persistent to return in-person and at times they cite the data of the ongoing pandemic.
I have one message for the Board of Education. The best way you can show respect to those residents who are discouraged by the choice to remain virtual is by telling them the truth. Tell them the scientific truth, that we are too are disappointed at not being able to return in-person but that this a decision that is best for the health and safety of our students, our residents, families, and educators, and that the common good prevails. As Mitt Romney stated on January 6, “That is the burden, and the duty of leadership.”
