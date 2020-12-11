Prior to the 2000 presidential election, only one election resulted in the election of a president who won the electoral college but not the popular vote. That election occurred in 1876 when Republican nominee Rutherford B. Hayes defeated Democrat Samuel Tilden in the electoral college while losing the popular vote.
Since 2000, this anomaly has occurred twice with the elections of George W. Bush over Al Gore and Donald J. Trump over Hillary Clinton. With the results of the 2020 presidential election in, Donald J. Trump has achieved the distinction of being the only president to have lost the national popular vote TWICE!
What to do, what to do, what to do to make every vote matter and count the same regardless of where in the country you live? How do we end the stranglehold on our democracy that is the electoral college?
Well, in addition to the need for states to impose stricter requirements for running for president in their state primaries to minimize the chance of another unqualified, incompetent, ego-maniacal autocrat wannabee from holding the office of president, there is a lot that can be done.
Certainly, we have come to a point in our presidential elections that something must be done to address the drowning out of the voice of the people by an archaic election method that only applies to the presidency. The electoral college does not apply to any other elected offices in the country. It was originally intended as a protection to prevent unqualified candidates from rising to the office of the presidency; however, that protection failed miserably with the election of Donald J. Trump. Of note, state senators in the state of Washington recently passed by a vote of 28 to 21 a bill that would require candidates running for president to release five years of tax returns before they could appear on either a primary or general election ballot in the state. Some 25 states have proposed similar bills in recent years.
Of even more significance is the National Popular Vote initiative. This is an effort to make the vote of every voter equally important and not continue the practice of allowing voters in so-called swing states to take on more significance than voters in all of the other states and to do so without the need for a Constitutional amendment. It does this by having the participating states commit their electors to the candidate who has won the majority of votes nationwide rather than the majority within each state as it is done presently.
The National Popular Vote Bill will take effect when enacted into law by any combination of states resulting in a popular vote total of 270 electoral votes, the amount needed to win election.
As of July 2020, it has been enacted into law in 16 states/jurisdictions possessing 196 electoral votes. The current participants are Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Mew Mexico, Oregon, Washington, California, Illinois, New York and the District of Columbia.
Participation of some additional states to account for another 74 electoral votes is all that will be needed to eliminate the impact of the electoral college on our presidential elections and make every vote by every American voter matter equally and have the will of the people, all of the people, prevail.
Nevada, with 6 electoral votes, has passed this legislation in both of its state legislature chambers. The states of Arizona (11), Oklahoma (7), Minnesota (10), Michigan (16), Virginia (13), North Carolina (15), Arkansas (6), and Maine (4) have passed this legislation in one chamber of their legislatures for a total of 82 electoral votes, more than enough to get this done.
The 2020 election was about more than electing a president but was a referendum on our democracy. Let's get this done and say good-by to the outdated electoral college.
