UMD workers are essential. The campus community must fight for them.

Rockville, MD (20850)

Today

Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.