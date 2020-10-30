A citizen's right to vote is the single most important element of a true democracy. Any attempts to suppress it is both unpatriotic and undemocratic. Sadly, ranting about the validity or lack thereof of mail-in ballots and, by doing so, hoping to suppress votes nationwide seems to be the strategy used by our incumbent president to steal a second term of office.
Also sadly, Donald Trump and his republican sycophants are not alone in their attempts to suppress the vote in our elections. The conservative Supreme Court is a voter suppressor ally. The Shelby County v. Holder case of 2013 involved the constitutionality of two provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, specifically, Section 5, which requires certain states and local governments to obtain “federal preclearance before implementing any changes to their voting laws or practices,” and Section 4(b), which provides the formula for determining which jurisdictions are subjected to that preclearance as a result of their past actions of voting discrimination.
In its ruling the Court held that Section 4(b) is unconstitutional because the data used to determine past actions is in some cases over 40 years old, thus making it “no longer responsive to current needs and therefore an impermissible burden on the constitutional principles of federalism and equal sovereignty of the states.” Although the Court did not strike down Section 5, without Section 4(b), there is no formula to determine coverage of the law.
The late Justice Antonin Scalia had said the provisions were outdated. However, the result of the Court's ruling has made it far easier for state officials to make it harder for black and other minority voters to vote. More than six years after the ruling, more than 1,000 polling places have been closed in the U.S. with many, if not most, of the closed polling places in predominantly African-American counties. There is absolutely no doubt that changing and reducing voting locations reduces voter turnout of minority voters. This is exactly the goal of Republican legislators. Heavy turnout benefits Democrats and low turnout benefits Republicans. Add this to cuts to early voting, purges of voter rolls and imposition of strict voter ID laws and the impact on voter turnout is monumental. Once again, thank you Roberts' Court for the dismantling of our democracy...NOT!
Alabama, as we know, was one of the states covered by the Voting Rights Act of 1967 and required federal approval of any actions taken regarding voting. Well, that changed with the Shelby ruling and its dismantling of the Voting Rights Act. Alabama is the epitome of an attempt at voter suppression. In 2011, even before Shelby, Alabama made it illegal to vote without a valid I.D. More recently, it attempted to close 31 county motor vehicle offices across the state. That would have left 28 counties without anywhere in the county for residents to obtain a valid driver's license. By some strange coincidence, every county in which African Americans represent 75 percent or more of the population would not have had a motor vehicle office. Voter suppression at its ugliest. Granted, public outrage resulted in keeping most of these offices open on a monthly basis to lessen the inconvenience, but the fact that there was an attempt in the first place is highly disturbing in a democratic society.
Jumping to today's voter suppression attempts is Texas Governor Greg Abbott's attempt to limit one, yes one, voter drop box for every Texas county some of which stretch hundreds of miles and with Harris County, the county of Houston, with millions of voters.
The hope is passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act which will undo much of the damage to voting rights resulting from Shelby. However, for that bill ever to be passed it will take a Democratic Senate and White House to go along with the Democratic House of Representatives.
Keep that in mind when you attempt to vote on November 3rd.
