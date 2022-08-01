Dr. Schifter through her work is adding to her family's legacy of public service. Her Grandmother, Lilo K. Schifter was Maryland's first female Public Service Commissioner. Her grandfather, Ambassador Richard Schifter was President of The Maryland Board of Education.
And now she tells us how important she believes is it for our children to learn the dangers of climate change here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.