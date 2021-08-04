I lived for years in New Orleans, Cleveland, 3 Boston suburbs, and visited Los Angeles and the South Florida areas for long periods. Absent a bad storm, the electric power never went out. I lived in North Bethesda for 10 years, and the power went out perhaps 5 times a year; being elderly, I had to evacuate. In exasperation, I moved to Potomac; I've lived here for 2 years and, absent bad weather, the power has gone out for 20-40 minutes about 4 times. Why can't the capitol of the world keep the electricity on?
