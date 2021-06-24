WASHINGTON, D.C. – Democracy Reform Task Force Chair Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.) released the following statement today after Senate Republicans blocked a motion to proceed to a bipartisan debate on the For the People Act:
“House and Senate Democrats remain united in our shared commitment to protect voting rights, strengthen government ethics and clean up corruption in Washington. We will continue to press ahead, and we will not rest until we bring the For the People Act across the finish line.
“Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans may fancy themselves an immovable object, but the American people – including the broad majority of Democratic, Independent and Republican voters who support the For the People Act – will remain an unstoppable force.
“Inaction is not an option.”
