Senator Susan Lee Hosts Press Conference Supporting Local AAPI Community

Thursday, May 13th -- Westfield Montgomery was proud to host a press conference this morning in partnership with State Senator Susan C. Lee recognizing exceptional AAPI organizations in the Bethesda community as part of the company's national #WestfieldCares initiative. Senator Lee was joined by Dr. Adrienne Poon, DC Co-President, Organization of Chinese Americans and Naznin Saifi, Executive Director, Asian Pacific American Legal Resource Center.
“The 150% increase in hate and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been very disheartening, says Maryland Senator Susan Lee. We thank and commend Westfield for joining forces with us to combat these vicious attacks against those in our community. With these generous donations and standing strong with our community, Westfield shines as a sterling exemplar of civic responsibility, benevolence and corporate and community partnership and collaboration.”
Westfield Montgomery is currently running a PSA campaign to remind the community of the universal connection to our AAPI friends, family, and neighbors. Additionally, the center provided monetary donations to the Organization of Chinese Americans DC Chapter to help fund student internships focused on advocacy efforts and legislative change, and to the Asian Pacific American Legal Resource Center to help fund advocacy campaigns and the reporting of local hate crimes in the community.
“Westfield Montgomery is proud to celebrate the diversity of our local community and to show our support for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the Greater Washington area. We are most grateful to our charitable partners, Organization of Chinese Americans and Asian Pacific American Legal Resource Center, and all of the work they are doing to advocate for our AAPI neighbors and friends as we work together to stop Asian hate,” says Abby Jagoda, vice president of public affairs at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), owner and operator of Westfield shopping centers in the U.S., launched #WestfieldCares in Spring 2020. The program aims to drive awareness about social justice issues and give back to vulnerable and economically disadvantaged groups within the communities it operates.
To learn more about #WestfieldCares, please visit www.westfield.com/westfieldcares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.