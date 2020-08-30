Roy Lester who coached at Richard Montgomery, Paint Branch, and Magruder High Schools and The University of Maryland passed away in the Spring. He was the first person to receive the key to the city of Rockville. As more details on the service become available we will report them. To share comments on Mr. Lester or provide photos to the Sentinel for a tribute we will produce leave a message in the form submissions at thesentinel.com.
A must see presentation on the rich history of the Montgomery County Sentinel, all 164 years of it, at the January 25th Montgomery County Historical Society Conference.
- While We Commemorate The Anniversary Of The March On Washington We Remember Our Late Publisher Dr. Bernard Kapiloff And Remain Committed To Holding Up The Principles He Held Dear
- Service For Roy Lester To Be Held In Fall
- La Tur Is A Delicacy To Be Treasured And Savored
- B-CC Grad Leo Kelly Wins Television Academy Internship
- Landon Grad Sean Obrien Plays Professional Lacrosse For the New York Lizards
- Butler's Orchard Celebrating its 70th Anniversary In Germantown Sells Deliteful Dairy Milk
- Montgomery County Sentinel staff honored with Courage in Journalism award 2019
- Blackberry Farm Herbed Tomme IS Amazing
