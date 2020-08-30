Roy Lester who coached at Richard Montgomery, Paint Branch, and Magruder High Schools and The University of Maryland passed away in the Spring. He was the first person to receive the key to the city of Rockville. As more details on the service become available we will report them. To share comments on Mr. Lester or provide  photos to the Sentinel for a tribute we will produce leave a  message in the form submissions at thesentinel.com.

