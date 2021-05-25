Rockville, MD (20850)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.