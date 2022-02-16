Dr. Kizzmedia Corbett who developed the mrna covid 19 vaccine at NIH and is now a professor at Harvard is a graduate of UMBC UMBC was founded in 1966
The University Of Maryland Baltimore County Receives Carnegie Classification For The Highest Level Research
A must see presentation on the rich history of the Montgomery County Sentinel, all 164 years of it, at the January 25th Montgomery County Historical Society Conference.
Latest News
- Sunday In The Shul With Sondheim February 27 6pm central time
- Montgomery County Native Nils Lofgren Has Joined Neil Young In Taking His Music Off Of Spotify
- MCCPTA Congratulates Dr. Monifa McKnight on her Appointment as School Superintendent
- Prepare For The Cell Tower Invasion Into Our Neighborhoods
- BOE Considers Making Financial Literacy a Graduation Requirement
- How Wootton Students Are Advocating for a More Accessible School
- In-Person Return to Instrumental Music Classes
- Tik Tok Threats Cause Worry
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.