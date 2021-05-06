The service dogs and nurses will meet in MedStar Montgomery's Healing Garden on Thursday, May 6th at 3pm. This last year has been beyond trying for frontline workers and now it's time to focus on their well-being to honor the incredible work they do.
There are numerous benefits for humans of being with animals: reduce stress, lower blood pressure, combat isolation, decrease feelings of anxiety/depression, and improve overall physical health—all of which is much needed for health care staff during the pandemic!
"It's no secret this has been a challenging year for front line workers and nurses in particular," said Claire Piccirillo, Chief Nursing Officer at Medstar Montgomery Medical Center. "We're excited to partner with Warrior Canine Connection to welcome these furry friends into our hospital to bring a smile and much needed stress relief for our incredibly hardworking associates."
