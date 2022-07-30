The Board of Regents Of The University of California has approved the settlement.
Under Armour Founded By Montgomery County Native Kevin Plank Has Agreed To Pay 67.5 Million Dollars For Terminating An Apparel Sponsorship Deal With The University of California Los Angeles
A must see presentation on the rich history of the Montgomery County Sentinel, all 164 years of it, at the January 25th Montgomery County Historical Society Conference.
Latest News
- Council Passes Bills Sponsored by Councilmember Friedson to Support Working Parents
- A Statement by Father Giese following Arson and Vandalism on St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish
- Montgomery County Executive Candidates
- Wegmans Based In Rochester New York And Operates A Store In Germantown Today Opened A Store In Tenleytown Off Wisconsin Avenue Northwest Which Is Convenient For Southern Montgomery County Residents
- Bowie Storm Update – July 13, 4 p.m.
- The FDA Has Granted Emergency Use Authorization To Gaithersburg Based Novavax For Its Covid-19 Vaccine
- Gaithersburg Deploys First All-electric Vehicle in Fleet
- Renters Townhall July 6th at 6PM
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.