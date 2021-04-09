The vaccine clinic on Montgomery College’s Germantown Campus became a Maryland state-run mass vaccination site on Thursday.
The indoor clinic which opened on March 31, has been supported by the Montgomery County Health Department. The first week of the clinic vaccinated between 500 and 1,000 people per day.
According to Deputy Director Charles Gischlar at the Maryland Department of Health, “the Montgomery College site can handle up to 1,000 appointments each day currently but will be in a position to expand appointment capacity to up to 3,000 each day in the coming weeks.”
The Germantown Campus site is offering a free, two-dose Pfizer vaccine to individuals.
Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Health and Human Services, Mary Anderson said, “Clinics receive vaccines once a week. The goal is to ramp up to providing 3,000 doses per day.”
All individuals who meet the State’s eligibility criteria https://covidlink.maryland.gov/content/ can receive a vaccine at this location. Maryland is currently in Phase 2B which allows residents 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk of contracting COVID-19 to receive the vaccine.
Those interested in receiving a vaccine must also preregister in order to be guaranteed an appointment. https://onestop.md.gov/preregistration
The Germantown Campus site is located at 20200 Observation Drive #4067, Germantown, Maryland 20876. Ride On Bus is providing a free shuttle service between the Shady Grove Metro Station and the Montgomery College Germantown Campus vaccine site. The shuttle runs every 15 minutes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The State has successfully administered more than three million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Maryland residents. “The Germantown Campus of Montgomery College will play an instrumental regional role in sustaining the continued pace of getting shots into arms,” said Gischlar.
Maryland plans to add seven additional vaccine sites including one at Frederick Community College in Frederick County and the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Anne Arundel County on April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.