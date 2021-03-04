ROCKVILLE, MD - Courageous Conversations Maryland, a series of virtual events by Maryland educators to open a dialogue among educators, students, and communities around the fight for racial and social justice, will hold its second event tonight on anti-racist curriculum and micro-aggression in schools. The series, hosted by Montgomery County Education Association, Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, and Baltimore Teachers Union, unions representing a combined 30,000 educators around the state, kicked off in February with a conversation about racial justice and police in schools.
The ongoing series was created to cultivate interaction and dialogue around challenging topics that impact Maryland’s schools and communities. Bias, racism, and equity are just a few of the topics covered as educators, students, and community members work to create a culture of care in a virtual space designed for asking tough questions.
“This courageous conversations series is meant to create a safe space to discuss controversial subjects that drastically impact our students' learning experience,” said Georgene Fountain, MCEA Human & Civil Rights Committee Chair. “We want to make sure that we provide the necessary resources to all on how to center equity in our classrooms.”
Tonight’s event, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., is open to the public and interested educators, students, or community members can register to join at CourageousConversationsMD.org.
Courageous Conversations Maryland is a coalition convened in 2021 by Montgomery County Education Association, Prince George’s County Educators’ Association and the Baltimore Teachers Union. The coalition seeks to open up the dialogue among educators, students, and communities surrounding the fight for racial and social justice. Courageous Conversations Maryland will hold a series of virtual events to cultivate interaction on topics, including bias, racism and equity. To learn more, visit http://courageousconversationsmd.org/.
