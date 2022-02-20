WaWa was founded in 1803  as an Iron Foundry in  New Jersey  and expanded  in the late 19th century to dairy farming.The  privately  held  company expanded   to convenience  stores in 1964  as  home  delivery  of  milk became less common.A Gaithersburg store is planned for  route  355.

