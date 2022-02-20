WaWa was founded in 1803 as an Iron Foundry in New Jersey and expanded in the late 19th century to dairy farming.The privately held company expanded to convenience stores in 1964 as home delivery of milk became less common.A Gaithersburg store is planned for route 355.
WaWa Will Open A Store In Capitol Heights On Wednesday At 1401 Hampton Park Boulevard
A must see presentation on the rich history of the Montgomery County Sentinel, all 164 years of it, at the January 25th Montgomery County Historical Society Conference.
