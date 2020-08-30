Dr.Kapiloff practiced Dentistry in Rockville while attending Medical School at  Howard University from which he graduated in 1945. He and his brother Leonard purchased the Sentinel in 1962 and with editor Roger Farquhar were advocates of integration and justice. The Sentinel's reporting resulted in the overturning of the conviction by the Supreme Court of three African Americans in the Giles  Johnson case. The brothers also assisted in the rebuilding of Tobytown and Scotland. We remain dedicated to be the voice of the underserved and those whose voices are not being heard.

