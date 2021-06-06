When trying to get to cape and islands or in need of safe ride choose Yes We Van founded by Noel Ciminello of New Bedford son of one of the area s greatest doctors who trained at NIH. They also provide commuter transportation for workers and received an award for it from The Commonwealth of Massachusetts
A must see presentation on the rich history of the Montgomery County Sentinel, all 164 years of it, at the January 25th Montgomery County Historical Society Conference.
Latest News
- Montgomery County Council Member And Former Gaithersburg Mayor Sidney Katz And His Family Donate To The Little Free Library
- Shepherd s Manor Creamery Sheep s cheese available at Olney Sunday Farmers Market
- SMOB End of the Year Townhall
- Montgomery College to Virtually Celebrate Over 3,000 Graduates Friday
- Montgomery County Students Turn School Project into a Modern Business
- Montgomery county council member proposes more funding for safer school routes
- Newly Elected MCPS Student Member of the Board
- Senator Susan Lee Hosts Press Conference Supporting Local AAPI Community
