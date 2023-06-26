The Academy of the Holy Cross class of 2023 received more than $22,260,000 in scholarships.
The scholarship amount, which marks the largest per capita amount in the school’s history, was one of many accomplishments celebrated at the Baccalaureate Mass hosted at Holy Redeemer Church in Kensington on June 4 and the school’s 155th Commencement ceremony at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington D.C. on June 5.
In celebrating the class of 2023, The Academy of the Holy Cross president Katy Prebble highlighted the resilience that marked the beginning of the class’ high school experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, she also addressed the changes they’ve experienced during their time at Holy Cross, like the school’s Antiracism and Social Justice Advocacy and the Health and Wellness Activity boards addition.
Molly McDonough, the class of 2023 valedictorian and biomedical engineering major-to-be at the University of Notre Dame, elaborated on the sense of inclusivity she felt during her time at Holy Cross.
She said, “To me, a Tartan is representative of a brilliant union of faithful commonalities and immeasurable differences. We are defined by our distinctive interpretations of courage, compassion and scholarship.”
Building upon McDonough’s statement, Reese Long, the class of 2023 salutatorian and a future University of Michigan-Ann Arbor mechanical engineering major with an environmental and automotive focus, thanked the teachers, particularly those in Holy Cross’ science department and Saint Mary’s Resource Program, who mentored her and helped her to discover her affinity for her current career trajectory.
She said, “Not only did they teach me to advocate for my unique learning style, but they also helped me to reconsider what it meant to be a student with a learning disability.”
Patty Davitt Long, Railway Supply Institute (RSI) president and a Holy Cross former student, parent and board of trustees member, said, “Life gives you challenges you didn’t expect, but also wonderful gifts that you didn’t ask for.”
She was recognized by Prebble for her years of dedication and service to the school with the school’s first-ever honorary diploma. Despite always considering herself a member of Holy Cross’ class of 1982, Patty Long moved before her graduation. Now, she has the degree to confirm her belief.
The graduating class recognized their diversity of thought and experience while also celebrating their shared commitment to academic excellence and service.
In the commencement closing remarks, principal John Sullivan said the Class of 2023 will be changemakers, not followers.
He said, “The educational experience you earned on Strathmore Avenue is one that will allow you to engage in an always-changing society through intentional and meaningful ways.”
Their accolades are a testament to this notion.
Christina Young received the Cardinal’s Award for Catholic Citizenship.
Anna Jasinski and Roseclaire Kontchou received the Sister Grace Award.
Daniella Latty received the St. André Bessette Citizenship Award.
Preeti Kulkarni and Megan O'Neil received the Spes Unica Award.
Teresa Edwards and Emma Gomes received the Sisters of the Holy Cross Award.
Ijrhaet Ingrid Bermudo, Amelia Butler, Tiffany Costa, Eileen Depman, Isabella Hooke, Anna Jasinski, Suzette Kincer, Reese Long, Blane Makonnen, Anna Miller, Kayla Norris, Caroline Owan, Carly Stocks, Sara Thomas and Heaven Yohannes were recognized as Madeleva Scholars.
Teresa Edwards, Delia Fritz, Mary Kincer, Preeti Kulkarni and Christina Young were recognized as Madeleva Scholars with Distinction.
Teresa Edwards, Reese Long and Anna Miller were recognized as Gillespie Stem Scholars.
Chloe Amberman, Ijrhaet Ingrid Bermudo, Katherine Blick, Juliana Bove, Mia Branham, Alyssa Burgos, Amelia Butler, Julia Cardoza, Tiffany Costa, Eileen Depman, Teresa Edwards, Delia Fritz, Mackenzie Hoefer, Anna Jasinksi, Mary Kincer, Kelsey Lawson, Reese Long, Sarah Majdi, Blane Makonnen, Molly McDonough, Emily Micklos, Anna Miller, Megan O'Neil, Alexandra Ogilvie, Caroline Owan, Isabella Potakey, Katherine Sheetz, Sofia Stewart, Meghan Stone, Sara Thomas, Isabella Wood and Grace Wallace were recognized as Sancta Crux Scholars.
Alyssa Burgos and Alika D'Souza were recognized as National Merit Commended Scholars.
Alyssa Burgos received the National Hispanic Recognition Award.
Alyssa Burgos, Eileen Depman, Alika D’Souza, Teresa Edwards, Delia Fritz, Anna Jasinski, Daniella Latty, Reese Long, Alexandra Ogilvie and Sara Thomas were recognized as AP Scholars.
Chloe Amberman, Isabella Ayalew, Elise Baumrucker, Margot Baumrucker, Cathryn Beggy, Madeline Beins, Ijrhaet Ingrid Bermudo, Juliana Bove, Amelia Butler, Julia Cardoza, Kathryn Celeste, Jaiden Chambers, Tiffany Costa, Alika D'Souza, Eileen Depman, Teresa Edwards, Eden Friedman, Delia Fritz, Emma Gomes, Lucille Harris, Mackenzie Hoefer, Isabella Hooke, Anna Jasinski, Mary Kincer, Suzette Kincer, Roseclaire Kontchou, Preeti Kulkarni, Kelsey Lawson, Reese Long, Natali Lopez, Erin Lynch, Blane Makonnen, Molly McDonough, Chiara Militello, Anna Miller, Kayla Norris, Megan O'Neil, Alexandra Ogilvie, Somgolie Okoye, Caroline Owan, Allyn Ransone, Margaret Rose, Katherine Sheetz, Sofie Stewart, Carly Stocks, Meghan Stone, Daniella Suarez, Sara Thomas, Nora Torp, Grace Wallace, Tyler Washington, Isabella Wood, Heaven Yohannes, Christina Young and Savanna Zimmerman were members of the National Honor Society.
