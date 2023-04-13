Six unions representing more than 50,000 workers in Montgomery County will rally today at 5:30 p.m. at the Council Office Building Cafeteria on 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, 20850.
The rally is to show the unions’ unprecedented solidarity for the county’s investment in public services and to tell the County Council: “It’s time to pass a reasonable, affordable and necessary 10-cent tax increase for our kids, our communities and our future.”
The unions rallying are the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA); Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 35; Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals (MCAAP) and the Montgomery County Business and Operations Administrators (MCBOA); International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 1664; Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 500; and United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1994 Municipal and County Government Employees Organization (MCGEO).
The members of the unions will meet at 5:15 p.m. to make protest signs and march to the Council Office Building Cafeteria at 6 p.m. They will also speak at the public hearing, which begins at 7 p.m., to show support for County Executive Marc Elrich’s budget, which includes a proposed reinvestment in public services and a 10-cent property tax increase to provide vital funds for public education.
The union coalition is calling on the Montgomery County Council to rebuild the eroding public services in the county through responsible reinvestment. After all, the people transporting the county’s residents, educating the county’s children and keeping the county’s communities healthy and safe among many other things are the coalition’s members.
Core public services like public safety, education, health and human services and more’s ability to effectively meet the community’s growing needs is jeopardized because of the historic recruitment and retention challenges. The union coalition believes this could be rectified by closing the educational system’s funding gap without compromising the necessary resources for rebuilding the other public services through an affordable revenue enhancement measure. They also believe this would make the community more attractive to businesses and residents.
In the FY2024 budget, the real (inflation-adjusted) cost per student proposed is lower than the FY2010 peak by 6.3%. The cost per student for the current fiscal year is below FY2010 by 12.9% (See the budget pdf for more information).
The County Council will review the recommended budget over the next several weeks and adopt the new County budget, which will go into effect on July 1, on June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.