“Forged by the hands of nerds, crafted by geeks” is how Dungeons & Dragons is so aptly described by the Narrator (Grace McCain) in Mount Vernon High School's “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition.” Filled with a delightful mix of humor and emotions, Mount Vernon crafted a meaningful, must-see production.
Written by Qui Nguyen and set in the 90s, the original “She Kills Monsters” debuted at the Flea Theatre in November of 2011. As schools became interested in performing the show, Nguyen wrote “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition,” which aged down characters and removed some explicit language to make it a more enjoyable experience for younger audiences. A drama at heart with comedy lining the edges, the play follows Agnes (Roni Baird) after she loses her little sister, Tilly (JJ Dunn), in a car accident. In an effort to become closer to her lost sister, Agnes decided to try out Tilly's obsession, Dungeons & Dragons, a role-playing game where dice rolls control your fate. Using one of Tilly's original Dungeons & Dragons adventures, with Chuck (Yariel Calo) as her dungeon master, Agnes journeyed through Tilly's “New Landia” in a quest to find the lost soul of Tilly's character, Tillius the Paladin. Little does Agnes know, though, that this adventure was based on Tilly's life, and Agnes learned more about her sister than she ever imagined she would.
A masterful weaving of real life and fantasy, Mount Vernon's production was tied together through the hard work of actors and tech crew alike. The actors' impressively recognizable switches between their Dungeons & Dragons personas and their real-life characters were supported through quick costume changes and specialized lighting.
Chasing each other around the stage in a true sister fashion were the two leads — Roni Baird and JJ Dunn, who played Agnes and Tilly, respectively. From relatable awkwardness at the beginning of the show to raw admissions at the end, Baird created an impressive three-dimensional character that clearly evolved over the show. Dunn shone onstage as Tilly, demonstrating an impressive ability to deliver both comedic lines and tearful accusations. Dunn's subtle changes in posture and expressions excellently conveyed the slight differences between Tilly and Tillius the Paladin.
Throughout their journey, the sisters met a whole host of unique characters of varying morality, including Orcus (Micheal Hodges), the (former) head of the underworld who joined the party after Tilly learned that he traded her soul for a TV. With his slumped shoulders and hilariously monotone one-liners, Hodges perfectly displayed Orcus' lack of enthusiasm.
With cheers at his mere entrance, Matthew Boehm stole the audience's heart as Steve. Though he said the same line at every entrance, only to be followed by his immediate demise, he delivered it with increasing energy and dedication each time.
The sound crew (Elizabeth Snyder & Jack Dova) created a soundtrack that only used 90s music, bringing the audience further into the time period in a subtle, but effective way. The lighting, also designed by Snyder and Dova, changed perfectly with each scene to reflect which world the characters were in. The real world was illustrated through dull, classic lighting on the front of the stage, while the Dungeons and Dragons world featured colorful lights as a backdrop. As the show progressed, the two began to combine, flawlessly capturing how the line between real life and the game was beginning to blur.
In the end, through emotional monologues and carefully chosen technical elements, Mount Vernon High School brought to life a vivid world where Agnes's friends are Tilly's monsters, and it's never too late to make amends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.