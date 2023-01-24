Mousey Thompson and The James Brown Experience honored Martin Luther King Jr. through the music of the musical voice of the Civil Rights Movement, James Brown, in a special concert held on Jan. 14 at 8 p.m.
The concert was the culmination of BlackRock Center for the Arts’ two-day film series event, Say It Loud, which took place on Jan. 13 and 14. The film series event was based on the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Katie Hecklinger, CEO of BlackRock Center for the Arts, said BlackRock believes the power of the performing arts brings people together and promotes community understanding and compassion.
“As we reflect on the struggles and triumphs of the past and present,” she said, “we are reminded of the importance of using our platform to advocate for justice and to speak out against discrimination and inequality. On this day, we recommit ourselves to being an inclusive and welcoming space for all and to using the arts as a means of fostering dialogue and building bridges between diverse communities.”
BlackRock partnered with the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County to examine the role Montgomery County residents played in lynching during the 1880s through the documentary Certain Party or Parties Unknown.
BlackRock also honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. through the viewings of “One Night In Miami,” “MLK/FBI” and “The Night James Brown Saved Boston.” All of which deeply explore both the possible and actual preceding and following events of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.
Robert “Mousey” Thompson, a drummer for the late “Godfather of Soul" James Brown and the event’s capstone, circled the globe countless times, performing for millions of fans with James Brown’s Soul Generals.
Hecklinger said, “We hope that you will join us in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by working towards creating a more just and equitable society for all.”
To watch the Certain Party or Parties Unknown’s post-viewing discussion, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.