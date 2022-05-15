The proposed construction of a multi-family residential building by the Twinbrook Metro station elicited little controversy at a required project plan briefing Wednesday, Feb. 9, before the Rockville Planning Commission.
The applicants proposed a project that includes a mixed-use building, a relocated bus loop and a change in use of transit facilities and open space on a portion of the site of the development, called Twinbrook Commons. The planned development would be located at 1800 and 1818 Chapman Ave. and a portion of 1700 Chapman Ave.
The multi-family residential building plan includes 440 units – including apartments and condos – a ground floor retail space, a residential amenity space, a parking garage and a green roof/courtyard, according to plans filed with the commission.
If approved, the building is expected to be finished in a couple of years, and the price point would be in line with the market, according to Moira Dhaliwal, director of development at Hines, one of the project applicants.
The city mayor and council will receive a briefing on the development proposal as part of the next steps to approve the proposal and determine a construction time frame, according to the agenda.
This development is not projected to affect the school capacities and enrollment, according to Nelson Ortiz, principal planner for the Rockville planning and zoning division.
Planning Commissioner John Tyner expressed concerns that there is already significant is competition among businesses in the Twinbrook Commons area.
“We can’t all have little coffee bars up and down on all these things,” Tyner said. “Not everybody pauses at (the) metro to go buy something or sit down.”
The city intends to establish a public park in the Twinbrook Metro area and is working with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to plan a park or plaza at the metro station entrance, according to the meeting agenda.
“There are currently no parks in this area, and the need for parks will only continue to grow as redevelopment occurs and the number of people living and working in the Rockville Pike corridor and Twinbrook Metro Station area increases,” said Ortiz in the project plan.
