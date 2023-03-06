It took until 1973 for the New York Times to hire its first female full-time photographer. In a profession that has been historically dominated by men, Joyce Dopkeen led a fruitful and impressive career of 44 years, paving the way for future female photographers in the journalism industry.
From capturing Muhammad Ali’s bout with Joe Frazier, to being on the inside of a Green Bay Packers huddle with Vince Lambardi at the Super Bowl, she was an avid practitioner of the craft.
“People are like, ‘Oh, she’s very pushy.” And you’re like, ‘Yeah, she gets the shot, right?” said Bess Dopkeen, one of the late Dopkeen’s nieces.
But Joyce Dopkeen, who passed away on Jan. 31 at the age of 80, was more than just a trailblazing photojournalist. To her family, friends and colleagues, she was a jovial, headstrong and passionate woman who saw it fit to capture every moment in life through the lens of her camera.
“Photography was how my aunt Joyce experienced the world and shared her love for it with us. And her photos tell those stories,” wrote Bess Dopkeen, in a speech given at her aunt’s funeral.
Joyce Dopkeen was born to Saul Kahn Dopkeen, a pediatrician, and Lillian Dopkeen, an artist, on Oct. 23, 1942, in Boston. Her love for photography blossomed after her parents gifted her a Polaroid camera when she was a teenager.
Contrary to what many other women in the field experienced at the time, Joyce Dopkeen had little difficulty finding work. She started as an intern at the Montgomery County Sentinel shortly after earning a degree in photojournalism from Boston University in 1964.
Later, she moved and worked for the Boston Globe as an extra photographer in 1967, where she worked for three years before leaving for the New York Times. There, she began what would be a 35-year stint at the paper.
“She was a brilliant photographer, she was an artist with the camera, but she was also a reporter. Faced with a closed door, she had to know what was going on behind it, and she usually got in,” said Suzanne DeChillo, who was a colleague of Dopkeen.
Dopkeen, being the first woman to work for America’s most storied newspaper, opened up opportunities for herself and other women. DeChillo first heard about Joyce from an article by Camera 35 in 1973, who covered a story on Joyce breaking barriers. A few years later she was able to meet Dopkeen.
“I would not have gotten my job at the New York Times without someone like Joyce Dopkeen because she was the first woman, but also she was a dynamite, I found her her incredible, she was so optimistic and charismatic,” said DeChillo
DeChillo recalled times when she and Dopkeen would do spot news photography, which focuses on location and timing. There, even Pulitzer prize winning photographers would find themselves behind Dopkeen.
“Joyce would rush out of nowhere, she was short but she could hustle,” said DeChillo.
According to those who knew her, Joyce Dopkeen led a fulfilling and satisfied life. She loved her sailboat and she loved her dogs: Harry, Socrates, and Sailor. She was active in the preservation and conservation of the Hudson River,
DeChillo remembered a time when she went down to a pharmacy and bumped into Joyce, who was accompanied by a homeless woman that had no place to stay that night.
“She said, ‘Oh, I’m helping this woman out, and she’s going to sleep at my house tonight.’ Joyce had great empathy for people,” said DeChillo.
Dopkeen’s kindness and proactive attitude applied to her family as well. Wherever and whenever they gathered, Joyce was there, camera at the ready – such as at Bess Dopkeen’s wedding.
“You know, she was literally crouching over the paid photographer,” said Bess Dopkeen.“Someone took a picture of her, and my paid photographer was looking up and couldn’t take a picture because she got the better picture.”
Joyce Dopkeen is survived by sister and brother, Leslie and Jonathan, and four nieces and nephews, and four grand-nieces and nephews.
“I feel so lucky that I had her and her love. And that I can feel it in every photo,” said Bess Dopkeen.
