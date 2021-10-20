Statement of Senator Jim Rosapepe on the retirement of Maryland Treasurer Nancy Kopp
“I worked with Nancy from my first House term through last week, on issues from college affordability and fiscal strategy to retirement savings for working families. She’s been so effective and respected because she’s smart, she’s principled — and she likes working with others. She gives politics a good name.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.