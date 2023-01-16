The 2023 Collegiate Rugby Championship (CRC) will be held from April 28-30 at the Maryland SoccerPlex in the Washington D.C. metro area.
National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) — the largest collegiate rugby organization serving over 600 men’s and women’s teams in the U.S. — announced the date change to better align with the school calendar as a result of membership feedback. This marks the first time in 13 years that the event will be held in April instead of late spring.
National Collegiate Rugby CEO Jeremy Treece said, “After consultation with our members, we learned that a majority of teams prefer an earlier date that does not extend beyond the school term. While the tournament has always been in late spring, the CRC will be even stronger in April.”
The CRC will be held in the Maryland SoccerPlex’s 5,000-seat stadium and five of its 24 fields. The five outer fields and the stadium are close to each other, and the high-quality Bermuda grass pitches will be fully lined with true rugby goal posts.
NCR chose the SoccerPlex, which is within the proximity of a large number of collegiate rugby programs and three large airports, for its location.
Treece said, “The Maryland sports complex offers an ideal environment for the CRC … Given its location, it’s closer to more college rugby teams and their fans.”
Matt Libber, the Maryland SoccerPlex’s executive director, said,“We are extremely excited to host the Collegiate Rugby Championship 7s. The CRC is an opportunity to highlight our facility among the rugby community while showcasing talented rugby programs from across the country.”
The championship, which is the largest college rugby tournament in North America, will include over 112 collegiate teams. It will crown national champions across seven divisions: Men’s Premier Cup (32 teams), Men’s Division I Club (12 teams), Men’s Division II (12 teams), Men’s Small College (16 teams), Women’s Premier Cup (16 teams), Women’s Division I Club (12 teams) and Women’s Small College (12 teams).
The path to these National 7s will consist of regionally-based automatic qualifiers, conference-based qualifier tournaments and selection-committee-awarded at-large bids.
The full schedule, which the Competitions Committee actively works alongside conferences to finalize, is scheduled to be released in early January.
Conferences and teams can contact National Collegiate Rugby 7s commissioner and tournament director Pat Clifton at sevens@ncr.rugby to register an interest in the event.
