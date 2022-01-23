Launched this morning, Friday, January 21 at Montgomery College-Germantown, a free drive-through COVID-19 testing site is open to the MC community and the public. KN95 masks will also be distributed at the site.
Tests are PCR and free with no appointments necessary. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily thanks to a partnership between Montgomery College, the Maryland Department of Health and Maryland National Guard.
The testing site will be open seven days a week and will operate in Parking Lot #4 with drivers remaining in their vehicles at all times. MC employees, students, and visitors are asked to NOT park in Lot 4 on the Germantown Campus.
COVID-19 Drive-through Testing Site
Location: MC-Germantown, Parking Lot 4
20200 Observation Drive, Germantown, MD
Hours of operation: Seven Days a Week, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Please note, vaccinations and booster shots remain available at the Germantown Campus through the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services. The vaccinations are administered in the Bioscience Education Center (BE).
Contact information for sites across the state can be found in the listings at covidTEST.maryland.gov and covidVAX.maryland.gov.
