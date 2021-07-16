As part of Montgomery Parks’ celebration of the annual Latino Conservation Week, the Noyes Children’s Library Foundation presents the book ¡Olinguito! by local author Lulu Delacre as the seventh Noyes StoryWalk®. Families are invited to read the book on posted signs as they stroll through Wheaton Local Park, (11729 Georgia Ave., Wheaton MD) a spacious area adjacent to the new Wheaton Community Recreation Center and Wheaton Library. The ¡Olinguito! Noyes StoryWalk® will run from Saturday, July 17 through Sunday, August 15.
In the bilingual ¡Olinguito!, the Spanish alphabet guides readers through the magical cloud forest of the Andes in Ecuador, South America. Inspired by the 2013 discovery of the olinguito, Delacre introduces a wide range of plants and animals native to the unique ecosystem. The book includes background information on the discovery and a glossary, along with digital resources available HERE.
Delacre is the author and illustrator of many award-winning children’s books, as well as a nonfiction novel for teens. Winner of several Pura Belpré Award Honors, Delacre has been named a Maryland Woman in the Arts and served as a juror for the 2003 National Book Awards. Delacre lectures internationally; has been chosen to exhibit at the Eric Carle Museum and the Museum of Art of Puerto Rico, as well as other prominent venues; and was honored as a Champion of Children’s Literacy by Reading is Fundamental. A native of Puerto Rico, Delacre lives with her husband in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information about Lulu Delacre visit luludelacre.com.
More about Montgomery County Parks’ celebration of Latino Conservation Week, as well as additional conservation-related activities can be found at https://www.montgomeryparks.org/celebrate-latino-conservation-week-2/. Families can also find crafts related to ¡Olinguito! on the Noyes Children’s Library Foundation website at noyeslibraryfoundation.org/events.
Families are encouraged to share a selfie while at the StoryWalk®, a photo of a completed craft, or a photo from another Latino Conservation Week activity on the Noyes Children’s Library Facebook page (facebook.com/MakeMoreNoyes), post to Facebook and tag the Noyes Children’s Library Foundation, or post to Instagram and tag @makemorenoyes.
The Noyes Library for Young Children (10237 Carroll Pl., Kensington, MD), which re-opened on July 6, 2021, was closed for more than a year due to the pandemic. During that time, the Noyes Children’s Library Foundation provided literacy outreach to the Greater D.C. community through free weekly storytimes on Tuesdays at 11am on Facebook Live (facebook.com/MakeMoreNoyes)—and is continuing to engage children through events, including StoryWalk® experiences. Since January 2021, Noyes StoryWalks® have featured The Mitten by Jan Brett; The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats; Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea by Meena Harris; Rainbow Weaver by Linda Elovitz; Cecily Cicada by Kita Helmetag Murdock and Patsy Helmetag; and 10 Hidden Heroes by Mark Shriver.
More information on Noyes Foundation events can be found at noyeslibraryfoundation.org/events.
StoryWalk® is a registered trademark of Anne Ferguson.
The Noyes Children’s Library Foundation works to raise funds, enhance early literacy programs, and inspire community engagement so that all children can discover the wonder of books through Noyes Children’s Library. The Foundation is a grassroots nonprofit founded in 1991 support the early literacy mission of the historic Noyes Children’s Library, a specialized branch of Montgomery County Public Libraries in Kensington, Maryland. The all-volunteer Foundation has grown to support the library’s mission in many ways, and now, in cooperation with Montgomery County, the Foundation is leading the Make MORE Noyes Renovation Campaign to make Noyes universally accessible, while expanding its space and early literacy mission. For more information on the Make MORE Noyes fundraising campaign, go to noyeslibraryfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.