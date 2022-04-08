Yesterday saw the grand opening of a new Wawa location in Lanham, Maryland as a part of their 2022 Brighteners' Tour.
About Wawa’s 2022 Day Brighteners Tour
With officials, charity partners, customers and associates in attendance, Wawa’s grand opening celebration will introduce the community to the new store team and celebrate the role they play in making their communities a better place. Throughout the year, each grand opening celebration will be part of Wawa’s 2022 Day Brighteners Tour, an initiative designed to celebrate the customers, associates, local heroes and community organizations that brighten our days. The tour will also mark Wawa’s ongoing commitment to growth, with plans to open 54 new stores and create more than 2,500 new jobs through the year.
During each grand opening, Wawa will have a special Day Brightener ceremony which will include:
· Associate Day Brighteners: Wawa will recognize associates who go above and beyond in creating positive moments for customers
· Community Day Brighteners: Wawa will celebrate a local individual or organization making a bright impact in the community
· Local Hero Day Brighteners: Wawa will acknowledge local everyday heroes who brighten the community through protecting and serving and host a signature Hoagies for Heroes acknowledgement and check presentation to each department’s charity
The grand opening of the Lanham location is the seventh to open this year out of the 54 total stores projected to open across Wawa’s operating area in 2022.
“At Wawa, our core purpose is fulfilling lives every day and since our first store opened, we’ve believed that we all have a role in making this world a better place,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO. “Our store teams and associates deliver experiences and emotional connections with customers that go beyond what traditionally happens in a retail environment. Simply put, they help make their communities happier and more connected. This year, we’re excited to toast all the incredible Day Brighteners and kick off this one-of-a-kind tour with a stop at each new store to show our “Goose Gratitude” to associates and customers whose little acts of kindness make a big difference in our communities.”
