Most people rely on their smartphones for daily communication and internet access. As a result, mobile network operators are handling massive amounts of new traffic. Ericsson reported that mobile network data traffic grew 40% between 2021 and 2022. We now have to think of technologies and infrastructure like small cells and fiber, which are critical for transmitting data, in the same way we think of power lines—as essential to modern life.
Small cells underpin the mobile networks we rely on to make emergency calls, connect with doctors, run our businesses, find information about jobs, and access vital public resources. Robust mobile networks are also an important tool in addressing the digital divide. According to the Pew Research Center, minority and low-income individuals are more likely to rely on their smartphones to access the internet. This makes mobile broadband key to participating in the digital economy.
Wireless infrastructure deployment, driven by private sector investment, will serve as an important economic boost for communities large and small across the state. The build out of 5G, the next generation of wireless coverage, will generate over $11 billion in GDP and 34,000 new jobs in Maryland in the next ten years. 5G will transform major industries, supporting a new wave of innovation from transportation to public safety, healthcare, and education.
Unfortunately, Montgomery County is not prepared for the infrastructure we need to meet increasing mobile data demand. Last year, the County Council passed a second zoning text amendment to allow for the deployment of small cells—an important step. But the construction of new small cells has been hampered by delays. The county has yet to release a master license agreement (MLA) for network operators despite requests by MD5G Partnership and its members. Stalling on an MLA effectively prohibits companies that seek to build mobile networks from doing so.
Government plays an important role in ensuring mobile networks can be built expeditiously. To maintain Montgomery County’s competitiveness and ensure benefits from improved connectivity, it is imperative the county issue master licensing agreements to network operators. These agreements will pave the way for building the communication networks Montgomery County needs now and into the future.
