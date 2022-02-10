The clock hadn’t started yet and Wisconsin guard Katie Nelson was already at the free throw line for the Badgers (6-16). A rare technical foul for an equipment malfunction put the Maryland Terrapins down by one, but the deficit didn’t last long.
Once forward Angel Reese scored the team’s first layup 15 seconds later, Wisconsin never led the game again. The 15th ranked Terps, decked out in pink shoes and Power in Pink shirts for breast cancer awareness, led for the rest of the game, beating the Badgers 70-43.
By the end of the first half, Terrapin forward Chloe Bibby, guard Shyanne Sellers and Reese had already scored double digits. The Terps finished strong with their biggest lead coming in the fourth quarter when they were up by 29.
Maryland brought their A-game on defense tonight with 17 steals. Each player who took the court registered at least one.
“When we're using our length, our size, our athleticism and scrambling we're really hard on the defensive end,” head coach Brenda Frese said in her post-game press conference. “We're contesting every single shot that goes up so just continuing to bring that for 40 minutes is really important.”
After a dominating first half performance with 10 points and 4 rebounds, Reese came out of the locker room unfocused. She couldn’t capitalize on three of her four free throws within the first minutes of half. The frustration on her face was clear but her slump didn’t last long. A fast break off a Wisconsin turnover at 7:17 in the third snapped her out of it. She finished the game with an impressive 19 points and 9 rebounds.
“I love getting inside but I love that I can see the floor like a point guard,” Reese said after the game. “I have great shooters on my outside so if I don't have [a shot] I know I can kick it out.”
Guard Katie Benzan's three three-point shots brought the crowd to life.
Junior guard Ashley Owusu, who averaged 14.3 points per game before hurting her ankle versus Michigan State, missed her second straight game this week. Frese said Owusu is taking it day by day and is unsure if she’ll be back by Monday’s game.
In Owusu’s absence, Sellers made her presence known on the court with 12 points and 5 rebounds. She closed the game with one final steal, a fitting end for a game in which Wisconsin had 26 turnovers.
“Twenty-six turnovers I think we had, you’re not going to win a lot of basketball games like that,” Badgers head coach Marisa Moseley said in a statement. “It wasn’t all Maryland doing it to us, some of it was just ourselves, sloppy passes.”
Nelson and guard Brooke Schramek led the Badgers, combining for 27 points out of the Badgers 43 points.
Bibby, who has also had to step up since Owusu went out, finished with 16 points in 37 minutes. “With the adversity we’ve hit, you’ve got to be able to play all 40 minutes,” Bibby said during the press conference. “You never know when it's going to be taken away.”
The Terp’s next four games before the Big 10 tournament will be critical as the Terps have not beaten a ranked team since they played Baylor on Nov. 21.
“We've been able to use this stretch, obviously to build confidence with some of the adversity that we had, being able to kind of rebuild some of those rotations and in our lineups, so it's been a good stretch for us to now be prepared as we get ready to go on the road,” Frese said.
The Terrapins are looking to continue their six-game winning streak with a difficult road ahead. The team will be traveling to Iowa on Valentine’s Day to face the 25th ranked Hawkeyes before coming home to finish out their season playing three more ranked teams.
“We’ve played the top three teams and by the time we finish we’ll have played them twice,” Frese said. “I'd rather be battle tested like that going into the Big 10 tournament and the postseason and, you know, I love the chemistry and where we're at right now.”
Going forward Frese’s goal is simple… to win.
